Tunde Ednut Giveaway Is A Scam, Man Narrates How He Won But Was Cursed And Blocked

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tunde Ednut
Tunde Ednut

A Twitter user @pablocastro has taken to the micro-blogging platform to call out popular social media commentator, Tunde Ednut, and accused the former singer of always staging his giveaway.

According to the user, he was among the few people that won 30k giveaway on the social media commentator’s page on Wednesday, 27th November.

He then reached out to Tunde on how to claim his prize only to be told that the giveaway has been canceled and was also cursed by the popular figure.

Read Also: ‘You Are Not On My Level;’ Joro Olumofin Slams Tunde Ednut, Lists Achievements

The user added that he further reached out to the other winners and they confirmed that they were not paid.

He wrote: 

TUNDE EDNUT NA AUDIO MONEY!!!!!! . I Won His Giveaway Few Days Ago, He Cursed Me & Blocked Me Already

Image

Image

Image

Image

Tags from the story
Tunde Ednut
0

You may also like

If I had any skeleton in my cupboard, Federal government would have silenced me – Saraki

Buhari’s Medical UK Trip: 7 Savage Responses From Nigerians

British parliament passes first brexit bill vote

Leah Sharibu

Nigerians React To Reported Death Of Leah Sharibu

Expert warns Nigerians not to kill mosquitoes, Read full story here

OMG!!! SEE The New Means Nigerian Banks Have Devised To Make Money Off Customers

Jide Kosoko’s Wife Dies at 53

Nigerian Army deploy troops to commence Operation Crocodile Smile”

21 Brigade Nigerian Army has appointed Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu as new commander

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *