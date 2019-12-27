Tunde Ednut Reacts As Zlatan Says He Must Father A Child In 2020

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media commentator and former musician, has reacted to a comment credited to Zlatan Ibile wherein he vowed to father a child in 2020.

Tunde Ednut, in his reaction, queried if the singer has impregnated someone already because he does not seem to understand.

He further sought clarification if he would be getting married in 2020 before having a child.

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Friday, 27th December.

He wrote:

“Zlatan, lol… Has he impregnated someone? I’m confused looooool… or is he getting married next year before having a child?”