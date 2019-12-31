Tunde Ednut Reacts To Akon, M.I, Wizkid’s Lil Bro Saga

by Valerie Oke
Photo of Akon and Wizkid
Photo of Akon and Wizkid

Popular social media commentator and former singer, Tunde Ednut has stated that he does not understand MI Abaga‘s stand after American singer, Akon addressed Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he further stated that could it mean that if Wizkid tells MI to shut up, he won’t find fault in it???

Read Also: Osun Mornach Moves To Snatch Tiwa Savage From Wizkid

He then concluded by saying Wizkid remains his own younger brother forever, irrespective of his achievement.

He wrote:

“I don’t know what M.I is saying Ooo, but Wizkid is forever my own younger brother. I don’t support M.I on this one. No matter what you do in life, you can never be bigger than what you really are. How can you say Akon can’t call Wizkid his younger brother, his lil bro? Why? That means Wizkid can come and tell M.I shut up and he won’t find fault in it. PLEASE!!!”

 

