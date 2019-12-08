TV Reporter Calls Out Man Who Smacked Her Buttocks On Live TV (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

An American TV reporter, Alex Bozarjian has just called out a man, who sexually harassed her while she was reporting by the roadside on live TV.

The TV reporter and the man, who sexually harassed her

In a video circulating online, the WSAV TV broadcasrer was performing her duties during a 10km race in Savannah, Georgia when a male participant ran up behind and smacked her butt.

Bozarjian was clearly taken aback and turned to look at the man in dismay while he ran off laughing together with other participants on Savannah Bridge.

The reporter later took to the microblogging platform to criricize the man with the words,

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

See the full post below:

