Twitter Stories: Why You Should Never Date A Guy Who Put His Mattress On The Floor

by Valerie Oke
photo of a mattress on the floor
photo of a mattress on the floor

A Twitter user identified as @its_blis has taken to the microblogging platform to advise ladies to be wary of dating guys who put their mattresses on the floor.

According to the user, this is so because investigation reveals that such categories of guys are not ready for marriage yet. Do you agree with her???

She wrote:

Ladies pls don’t date guy which mattress is on the floor… Scrutiny says they are not ready for marriage.

0

