Twitter User Educates JAMB On Use Of English Grammar (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

A social media user, @ImLuki1 schooled the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, over its wrong use of words.

JAMB
JAMB

It all began after another web user reached out to the Nigerian entrance examination board via Twitter to lay a complaint.

@Denniman wrote:

“@JAMBHQ I was helping a friend process correction of name on your portal. After making payment of N2,500 to that effect, I didn’t see the option for correction of name, I’ve contacted support but no response.”

JAMB replied saying,

“Send  your ticket number for me to confirm. Am sure you must have been attention to.”

@ImLuki1 was quick to notice the grammatical errors and he wasted no time to correcting the organization.

See the exchange below:

