Twitter Users Reveals Jemima Osunde’s ‘Aggressive Toaster’ That Moved On (Photo)

Twitter users have put their investigation skills to work as they finally uncovered the alleged “aggressive toaster” whom actress, Jemima Osunde had mocked for moving on.
Photos of the mystery man, identified as Adeolu Adefarasin and his fiancee have also began circulating on social media.
Osunde was highly criticised for being bitter and pained her ex-suitor moved on after she turned down his proposal.
Social media users began digging to find out who the man in question was and this is what they came up with.
See their tweets below;
A very short story titled 10 months to get over Jemima pic.twitter.com/JMkRGUPflk
— J⛱ (@joelclaq) December 22, 2019
I trust Twitter streets. They have found the guy toasting Jemima for 10 months and the new girl he just engaged. 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/X5D9FYies1
— Lawani Friday Esq (@LAWANI_FRIDAY) December 22, 2019