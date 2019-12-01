Two Laptops, N100k, iPhone – Akin Alabi Shares His Nine-Year-Old Son’s Christmas List

by Eyitemi Majeed
Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

Businessman and lawmaker representing Egbeda-Ona Ara federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Oloye Akin Alabi, has shared his 9-year-old son’s Christmas list which was handed over to him as count down to Christmas day begins.

In the list, the young boy requested for one hundred thousand naira cash, two laptops, debit card with pin number (0000) among other.

Read Also: Spending Hours Cooking Is A Waste Of Valuable Time Except You Are Doing For Business: Akin Alabi

The astute businessman shared a copy of the list on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 30th November.

What he wrote below:

