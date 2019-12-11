Two Side Chicks Fight Over Married Man In Lagos (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, two women were seen fighting over their a married man.

In the video, the ladies were also seen daring each other to go tell the wife of the married man.

Residents were seen watching as they exchanged fist and words at each other.

It was also gathered that it happened somewhere around Ibeju-Lekki.

Eventually, as things got heated, people gathered to separate the ladies before more damage is done.

Watch The Video Here:

