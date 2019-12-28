Uche Jombo Shows Off Sexy Dance Step To Celebrate 40th Birthday

Nollywood actress, producer, and screenwriter, Uche Jombo is currently in a celebratory mood after attaining the age 40 on Saturday, 28th December.

As a unique way of celebrating the new age, the University of Calabar graduate has taken to her Instagram page to display her wide range of dancing skills while wishing herself a happy birthday.

Uche Jombo has a first degree in Mathematics and Statistics From Unical and equally has a second degree in Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Watch the video below: