Uche Jombo Throws Lavish Party To Celebrates 40th Birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo turned 40 on Saturday, 28th December and as a special way of celebrating the new age, the screen diva threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended the creme-de la creme of the entertainment industry.

Notable among people present at the star-studded event are Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, Ufoma Mcdermott, Chioma Akpota and co.

Read Also: I Am Pained With What Am Seeing: Uche Jombo Says As Genevieve’s Lion Heart; Makes Oscar Nomination

The talented screen diva also entertained her guests with her amazing dance step during the course of the celebration.

Watch the video below: