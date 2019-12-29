Uche Jombo Throws Lavish Party To Celebrates 40th Birthday (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Uche Jombo
Actress Uche Jombo

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo turned 40 on Saturday, 28th December and as a special way of celebrating the new age, the screen diva threw a lavish birthday bash which was attended the creme-de la creme of the entertainment industry.

Notable among people present at the star-studded event are Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, Ufoma Mcdermott, Chioma Akpota and co.

Read Also: I Am Pained With What Am Seeing: Uche Jombo Says As Genevieve’s Lion Heart; Makes Oscar Nomination

The talented screen diva also entertained her guests with her amazing dance step during the course of the celebration.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#UJat40 @aycomedian @tokemakinwa @iniedo

A post shared by Ufuoma McDermott (@ufuomamcdermott) on

Tags from the story
uche jombo
0

You may also like

Hilarious reactions emerge online after Kim Kardashian revealed their daughter’s name as Chicago

Khafi and Ebuka

BBNaij: ‘Gedoni And I Never Had Sex’ – Khafi

[Video]: BBNaija's Mercy Exposes Her Boobs On Live TV

[Video]: BBNaija’s Mercy Exposes Her Boobs On Live TV

Nollywood Actor, Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed His Longtime Girlfriend (See Pre-Wedding Photos)

Boss Rick Ross Dumped by Reebok

“My grandmother died due to the killings and destruction of the Eke Ukwu in Owerri” – Kelly Hansom calls out Rochas Okorocha

Photos: Seyi Shay Spends A Day With Orphans At Nickelodeon Kids Event

#BBNaija: The entrance Nigerians expected from Anto and Khloe VS the entrance they got

Yemi Alade Promise to Deal with Buhari, Calls him heartless

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *