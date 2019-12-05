Uche Maduagwu Slams Angela Okorie For Saying Tacha Is An Ingrate

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Angela Okorie for labelling former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, an ingrate for not acknowledging all she did for her during her stay in the house.

Maduagwu, in his comment, queried if Tacha begged the actress to support her adding that why did she not get across to her instead of taking the matter to social media.

He wrote:

“You are not the only celebrity that supported Tacha in #BBnaija2019, madam take it easy… 🙄🙄Tacha is not a machine or robot, she probably can not answer everyone the way it will please them, but instead of all this, why not call her or send her a DM to express your mind? 🤷‍♂️#Ok, now that you have brought the matter to social #media, what have you gained? 🍚Did you not support her in #BBnaija because of the #love you had for her? 🤷‍♂️Did she beg you to do it? Ok, if you are complaining like this, what do you want those people who voted for her with their money that don’t even have her #phone number to do? 🙄If they say #Tacha is ungrateful or arrogant, what do you want God to say about our ungratefulness?”