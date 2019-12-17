Uche Maduagwu To Juiet Ibrahim: You Are Destined To Marry A Billionaire

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduawgu has prophecied that Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is destined to marry a billionaire from the Southern part of Nigeria in 2020.

Maduagwu made the comment after the actress revealed that she is willing to give love another chance when the new year begins.

He wrote:

“Juliet ibrahim Don’t close the gates of your heart like the Nigerian border, you are destined to marry a billionaire Nigerian man in 2020… 😍😍Dear #JulietIbrahim, i know its hard to trust men again after breaking your #beautiful heart and using it to play #video game, but you must not copy the #Nigerian government, 🤣dont close the border of your heart next year because God has prepared a billionaire #husband material from the Southern part of #Naija to #marry you. 🙄They say weeping may endure for a #night, but #JOY comes in the morning. Sometimes, 🙄God allows all the ice water husband materials to walk away, so they can make WAY for the right billionaire husband materials to locate us. 🤣Congrats in advance to a talented colleague and sister.”