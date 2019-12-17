Uche Maduagwu To Juiet Ibrahim: You Are Destined To Marry A Billionaire

by Eyitemi Majeed
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduawgu has prophecied that Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is destined to marry a billionaire from the Southern part of Nigeria in 2020.

Read Also: I Am Ready To Give Love Another Chance: Juliet Ibrahim

Maduagwu made the comment after the actress revealed that she is willing to give love another chance when the new year begins.

He wrote:

“Juliet ibrahim Don’t close the gates of your heart like the Nigerian border, you are destined to marry a billionaire Nigerian man in 2020… 😍😍Dear #JulietIbrahim, i know its hard to trust men again after breaking your #beautiful heart and using it to play #video game, but you must not copy the #Nigerian government, 🤣dont close the border of your heart next year because God has prepared a billionaire #husband material from the Southern part of #Naija to #marry you. 🙄They say weeping may endure for a #night, but #JOY comes in the morning. Sometimes, 🙄God allows all the ice water husband materials to walk away, so they can make WAY for the right billionaire husband materials to locate us. 🤣Congrats in advance to a talented colleague and sister.”

