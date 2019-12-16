UCL Draw: Liverpool To Face Atletico Madrid In Round Of 16 (See Full Draw)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester City will face 14 times champion, Real Madrid while holders Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona will face Italian team, Napoli while Jose Mourinho will lead his team to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

Chelsea will face German giant, Bayern Munich.

The first legs will hold on the 18, 19, 25, 26 February, while the return legs will be played on 10, 11, 17, 18 March.

See the full list below:

  • Borussia Dortmund v PSG
  • Real Madrid v MANCHESTER CITY
  • Atalanta v Valencia
  • Atletico Madrid v LIVERPOOL
  • Chelsea v Bayern Munich
  • Lyon v Juventus
  • TOTTENHAM v RB Leipzig
  • Napoli v Barcelona
0

