UEFA Champions League: Ronaldo Inspires Juventus To Top Group Spot

Portuguese International, Cristiano Ronaldo, was the star man as his side defeated Bayern Leverkusen to move top of group D on 16 points and subsequently moved to the knock out stage of the elite competition.

The five times Ballon D’or winner opened the scoring for his side in the 75th minute and was also pivotal in the second goal which was bundled in by Argentine, Gonzalo Higuain.

The victory ensures that the Italian giant finished above Spanish club Atletico Madrid who finished second on the group.

Read Also: No Cristiano Ronaldo, No Problem; Juventus Keep Their Unbeaten Alive

A draw is now expected for the next stage of the competition which would kick start in February 2020.