UK Probes Nigerian Church Where Members Sell Their blood, Take Loan For Church

Spac Nation(a church headed by Tobi Adegboyega in the UK) is currently under scrutiny over allegations regarding their mode of fundraising.

According to the UK’s Charity Commission who confirmed the probe, the church has been accused of forcing members to sell their blood and taking loans which are allegedly used to pay for its pastor’s expensive lifestyle.

UK Charity Commission Statement below:

“Of immediate concern to the commission is that substantial amounts of charity money are held in cash. As a protective measure, the commission has issued an order under section 84 of the Charities Act, requiring the charity to bank its money.

“The commission is also concerned about the apparent lack of clarity between the personal, business and charity roles of leaders within the charity.

“Charities exist to improve lives and strengthen society; the issues that have been raised related to Spac Nation in recent weeks are highly concerning, even more so as the allegations are entirely at odds with the expectations about the way that charities will operate.

“The opening of this inquiry is an important step that will allow us to examine these concerns further and establish the facts. We will seek to provide assurance to the public and the community that these matters will be considered fully and, where necessary, resolved.”

Reacting to the allegation, Spac Nation’s Board of Trustees said;

“Inquiry is what we have always asked for. If anything is found wrong we will adjust it, and if not we will keep going strong.

“If any pastor or leader is caught pressuring people to donate, such leader will be expelled without delay, not to talk of pressuring to donate blood for money. We encourage people to donate blood and all they can for the community but we also say not for money ever, that just won’t happen here.”