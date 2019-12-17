Uncle Kidnaps, Kills Cousin After Collecting N300K Ransom

A Nigerian man, alongside three other men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Musa, after collecting a N300,000 ransom for his release in Ogun State.

The deceased, police said, was kidnapped last week Wednesday, at his parents’ residence by the suspected kidnappers who were said to have connived with Faruq Seidu, who is the uncle of the deceased boy.

It was gathered that Seidu contracted the kidnappers over the refusal of the boy’s father, Abdul-ammed Musa, to give him money to marry a third wife.

Seidu and other suspects were said to have initially requested a ransom of N5,000,000 which they later reduced to N300,000.

READ ALSO – I Kidnapped My Sister So I Could Raise Money For My Girlfriend – Suspect

They, however, killed the boy and threw his corpse into a river in Abeokuta, on claims that the boy recognised one of the suspects.

See Photos Here: