Uncle Kidnaps, Kills Cousin After Collecting N300K Ransom

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man, alongside three other men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old boy, Abdulmalik Musa, after collecting a N300,000 ransom for his release in Ogun State.

The deceased, police said, was kidnapped last week Wednesday, at his parents’ residence by the suspected kidnappers who were said to have connived with Faruq Seidu, who is the uncle of the deceased boy.

It was gathered that Seidu contracted the kidnappers over the refusal of the boy’s father, Abdul-ammed Musa, to give him money to marry a third wife.

Seidu and other suspects were said to have initially requested a ransom of N5,000,000 which they later reduced to N300,000.

READ ALSO – I Kidnapped My Sister So I Could Raise Money For My Girlfriend – Suspect

They, however, killed the boy and threw his corpse into a river in Abeokuta, on claims that the boy recognised one of the suspects.

See Photos Here:

Uncle Kidnaps Cousin
The Suspect

 

Tags from the story
Abdulmalik Musa, Faruq Seidu, kidnappers, Ogun state
0

You may also like

HIV-Positive Man Rapes Lover’s Daughters In Benue

APC Leaders Visit As Osun Celebrates 25th Anniversary (PHOTOS)

Yobe Approves N187m Compensation For Boko Haram Victims

Auto Crash Leaves Four Dead And Ten Injured In Ogun

Alfa Dupes Lady Of N500,000 After Engaging Her In ‘One-Month Deliverance’

Over 50m Nigerians Defecate Openly, UNICEF Says

I’ve Been A Widow For 15yrs, I’ve Never Asked Any Man For Help – Acting INEC Chair

US Reiterate Support For Nigeria in Fight Against Boko Haram

I will make myself available to run for the presidency in 2015 – Gen. Muhammadu Buhari Makes U-turn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *