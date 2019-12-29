Unfiltered Photos Of Bobrisky At A Party Leaks On Social Media

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky was recently spotted looking very different from the way she appears in her pictures on Instagram.

Photos of the Nigerian transgender are usually filtered as she thoroughly vets every detail in the picture before posting.

Bobrisky decided to attend a party on Saturday and gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele praised her as he showered money on him.

One of the attendees at the party had managed to take a few shots of the cross-dresser without her consent and leaked them on social media.

The photos showed the controversial celebrity’s face without her phone filter.

See the photos below: