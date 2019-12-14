Unfollow Me If You Don’t Eat Amala – DJ Cuppy

by Temitope Alabi

 

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Nigerian singer and DJ, DJ Cuppy has issued a warning to some of her followers via her Twitter page.

According to Cuppy, anyone who does not eat amala should unfollow her, while adding the angry face emoji.

If you DON’T Amala, please UNFOLLLOW ME

#CuppyWay

This is coming days after rumors surfaced that the singer may in fact be in a relationship with boxing champion Anthony Joshua and the two were spotted while out together.

