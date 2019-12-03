UNIABUJA Muslim SUG President Proposes To His Christian 100-Level Girlfriend (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A trending video online captures the moment two lovebirds from different tribe and religious backgrounds made a decision to spend the rest of their lives together against all odds.

Princess Iboro Offonz and Suleiman Rabiu
The graduating Student Union Government president of the University of Abuja, Suleiman Rabiu proposed to his 100-level girlfriend Princess Iboro Offonz, who is a Christian.

Rabiu had just finished his final exam when he popped the question in the presence of other students.

According to NewzEmpire on Instagram when interviewed, Rabiu said,

“I’m a Muslim and she is a Christian and also I’m Hausa and she is Calabar. I want Nigerians to know and understand that love is not about religion or ethnicity. It’s about the passion and feelings for one another. I am now happily engaged.”

