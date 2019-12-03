UNIABUJA Muslim SUG President Proposes To His Christian 100-Level Girlfriend (Video)

A trending video online captures the moment two lovebirds from different tribe and religious backgrounds made a decision to spend the rest of their lives together against all odds.

The graduating Student Union Government president of the University of Abuja, Suleiman Rabiu proposed to his 100-level girlfriend Princess Iboro Offonz, who is a Christian.

Rabiu had just finished his final exam when he popped the question in the presence of other students.

According to NewzEmpire on Instagram when interviewed, Rabiu said,

“I’m a Muslim and she is a Christian and also I’m Hausa and she is Calabar. I want Nigerians to know and understand that love is not about religion or ethnicity. It’s about the passion and feelings for one another. I am now happily engaged.”

