Unknown Gunmen Shoot Toddler Dead in Jos

A child has died on Monday, after she was shot by unknown gunmen in her father’s house in Kunnet, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a Facebook user, Patrick Machief Mahuum, unknown gunmen attacked his brother’s residence, shot the wife and little daughter Mary.

Mary was shot on the neck and shoulder. She died in the hospital where she was fighting for her life.

Some family members took to Facebook to mourn the toddler.

“Our Daughter who was shot by “unknown gunmen” right in her Father’s house and was critically wounded has given up the ghost. We all prayed for God to give her quick healing but God deemed it fit to take her to eternal home. Mary we love u but God loves u most. RIP and may ur killers never know peace until they come to repentance.” one wrote.