Uriel Oputa Calls Out Men Sending Marriage Proposals To Her For British Papers

by Amaka Odozi

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has called out men sending her marriage proposals so they can become British citizens as well.

Uriel Oputa
The bootylicious reality star announced that she was granted citizenship in Britain on Wednesday.

The sinister had left Nigeria at the age of six with her single mother to live in London.

Her widow mother engaged in different menial works to cater for her children.

Oputa spent over 20 years of her early life in the country before relocating back to Nigeria to pursue a career in music.

Watch the video below:

