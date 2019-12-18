US Returnee Murdered In Lagos (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A chartered accountant who lived in the US for 45 years was allegedly murdered at his retirement country-home in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, a few months after he returned from the U.S.

Identified as Mutiu Agbosasa, it was gathered that he had arrived home after an outing at the “Island Club” in Lagos when he was attacked by assassins.

The corpse of the deceased was allegedly butchered and placed in his car, which was set ablaze by the assailants.

READ ALSO – How We Killed US Returnee -Kidnap Suspects

Sharing the story, some neighbours and close residents took to Facebook to lament on the incident.

See Photos Here:

US-Returnee Murderd
Babatunde’s Post
US-Returnee Murdered
Aolat’s Post
Tags from the story
Mutiu Agbosasa
0

You may also like

Insurgency: Sultan, Wamakko Call For Creation Of State Police

NLC Warns Jonathan Against Another Fuel Price Hike, Says It Will Collapse The Govt

Man Killed In Akwa Ibom As Police Try To Rescue Him From Kidnappers

My daughter’s boyfriend used her for ritual – Former Ondo state deputy governor

Fani-Kayode comes for RCCG for turning its back on young minister who committed suicide

Nigeria in dire need of deliverance from the demons of hell – Fani Kayode

Nigerian Laws Facilitate Money Laundering – Sanusi

11 Feared Killed As Gunmen Storm Rivers Town

Bomb blasts and gunfire hits Bayero University, Kano

Ahmed Usman, and Ahmed Suleiman

ABU Students Return N2.5m To Owner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *