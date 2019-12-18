US Returnee Murdered In Lagos (Photo)

A chartered accountant who lived in the US for 45 years was allegedly murdered at his retirement country-home in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, a few months after he returned from the U.S.

Identified as Mutiu Agbosasa, it was gathered that he had arrived home after an outing at the “Island Club” in Lagos when he was attacked by assassins.

The corpse of the deceased was allegedly butchered and placed in his car, which was set ablaze by the assailants.

Sharing the story, some neighbours and close residents took to Facebook to lament on the incident.

