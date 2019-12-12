Venita Akpofure Puts Her Banging Body On Display As She Wears A Sexy Swimwear (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Bi-racial actress and mother of two, Venita Akpofure recently shared a photo of herself, looking well trimmed in a sexy swimwear.

Venita Akpofure
Nigerian actress, Venita Akpofure

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate got separated from her partner, Terka Terna in 2019 before joining the reality show in June.

Taking to her Instagram page, Venita left a message for social media critics underneath the photos which reads,

“Don’t come and lecture me anything. If you dropped two angels and breastfed both over a year and still could fit in this bathing suit…..jheeze you can flex too!
President Milf!”

See the photos below:

Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure

 

