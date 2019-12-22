Veteran Actor, Alabi Yellow Is Dead

by Eyitemi Majeed
Alabi Yellow
Alabi Yellow

Legendary Yoruba actor, Samuel Akinpelu popularly known as ‘Alabi Yellow‘ has passed on at his Ikorodu home.

The make-believe merchant had been bedridden in the last couple of months with his ailment suspected to be stroke.

However, he got a N10m lifeline from popular cleric, Reverend Esther Ajayi popularly known as Iya Adura and many thought he was on his way to recovery.

Read Also: Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi gifts veteran actor Alabi Yellow N10million for his treatment

Since the news broke out, his colleagues have started paying tributes to him.

The popular actor is among few yoruba movie actors to have featured in over 50 movies.

Tags from the story
alabi yellow
0

You may also like

WAEC: 21,193 Out Of 51,604 Students In Lagos Had Credits In Five Subject

Pro-Biafra Protests Giving Northern Traditional Rulers Cause For Concern, Says Sultan

House of Reps goes on forced break

1.5m PVCs Distributed In Sokoto – REC

Kebbi Businessman Murdered

IG Warns CPs Against Security Lapses, Says Nigerians Won’t Tolerate Excuses

Newly Formed Party APC Adopts Logo, Slogan, Motto

Medical Consultants Threaten Strike Over Alleged Attacks By Lab Scientists

Rivers PDP Calls For Probe Of Amaechi’s Role In Crisis, Wants Assailants Of Injured Lawmaker Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *