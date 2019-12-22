Veteran Actor, Alabi Yellow Is Dead

Legendary Yoruba actor, Samuel Akinpelu popularly known as ‘Alabi Yellow‘ has passed on at his Ikorodu home.

The make-believe merchant had been bedridden in the last couple of months with his ailment suspected to be stroke.

However, he got a N10m lifeline from popular cleric, Reverend Esther Ajayi popularly known as Iya Adura and many thought he was on his way to recovery.

Since the news broke out, his colleagues have started paying tributes to him.

The popular actor is among few yoruba movie actors to have featured in over 50 movies.