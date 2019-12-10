Veteran Actor Ernest Obi Reacts To Report Of Yahoo Boy Who Set His Girlfriend Ablaze

by Temitope Alabi
Ernest Obi, Murderer
Ernest Obi, Murderer

Nigerian actor Ernest Obi has reacted to the viral video of a Yahoo boy who set his girlfriend on fire for allegedly cheating on him.

We reported that the boy had set his woman on fire after he allegedly caught her cheating. The young lady gave up the ghost yesterday.

Read Also: Man digs up his girlfriend’s grave, sets her coffin on fire because ‘she was haunting him’

Reacting to the story Ernest Obi wrote;

Who Are You Dating?
What Does He Do?
What Are His Dreams Beyond Owning Fancy Cars And Living Big?

Who Are You?
Beyond Living Off Young Men what Are Your Dreams ?
Sow what You Wish To Reap.

Tags from the story
ernest obi
0

You may also like

Davido Reacts As Wizkid Sends Him Congratulatory Message On New Baby

1 Woman Killed, 5 Children Injured as Fresh Bomb Blast Hits Taraba

This Imam hid 262 Christians in a Mosque during Plateau Killings

Gunmen abduct officials of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, (APDA)

45 Boko Haram members to get 31 years jail term

SARS Officials Locked Business Man Inside Toilet For Refusing To Give Them Bribe

Sat Guru Marhaj ji reveals who he would support in 2019 presidential election

INEC Declares APC’s Gboyega Oyetola Winner of Osun Governorship Election

Aluu Four: Father of deceased student hails Court Judgement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *