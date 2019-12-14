Veteran Actor, Pa Kasumu Says His Sickness Is Spiritual

by Valerie Oke
Kayode Odumosu a.k.a Pa Kasumu
Kayode Odumosu a.k.a Pa Kasumu

Ailing actor, Pa Kasunmu, real name Kayode Odumosu has revealed that his sickness is spiritual and not medically related.

He added that all he requires from people is prayers and not financial help.

The veteran actor made this known during an interview with Saturday Best.

Pa Kasumu said, “For now, I don’t need any help. All I need is prayer. All I can say about my sickness is that it is spiritual. That’s why I said it requires prayer. I’m currently at a church camp for its annual congress. God should take care of me. I will stay at the camp till the congress ends.”

