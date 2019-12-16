Veteran Singer, Muma Gee Steps Out With Ex-Husband And Kids (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, dancer and actress, Muma Gee has been spotted with her ex-husband and children.

The singer, who was once married to Nollywood actor, Prince Eke seem to have worked out an agreement on their relationship.

Their six-year marriage hit the rocks in 2017 and a series of social media call-outs and drama ensued.

The ex-couple, however, spent the weekend with their kids at a Chinese Restaurant in Lagos.

According to Muma Gee’s caption on Instagram, ‘timeout with my lovely babies Ceasar, Cleopatra Monalisa Oluebube Eke with their Dad the Chinese way – Lagos Nigeria.”

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: