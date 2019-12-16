Veteran Singer, Muma Gee Steps Out With Ex-Husband And Kids (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Muma Gee
Veteran Singer Muma Gee

Popular Nigerian singer, dancer and actress, Muma Gee has been spotted with her ex-husband and children.

The singer, who was once married to Nollywood actor, Prince Eke seem to have worked out an agreement on their relationship.

Their six-year marriage hit the rocks in 2017 and a series of social media call-outs and drama ensued.

READ ALSO – Photo: Randon Fan Gets A Kiss From Muma Gee As She Performed On Stage

The ex-couple, however, spent the weekend with their kids at a Chinese Restaurant in Lagos.

According to Muma Gee’s caption on Instagram, ‘timeout with my lovely babies Ceasar, Cleopatra Monalisa Oluebube Eke with their Dad the Chinese way – Lagos Nigeria.”

See Photo Here:

Muma Gee
The singer and her family

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Muma Gee, Prince Eke
0

You may also like

Dj Cuppy and her Lon

DJ Cuppy Flaunts Her ‘Beautiful’ Lion On Instagram (Photos)

You vote a president because he can ‘work’ not because he can ‘walk’ – Omokri blasts Buhari

[Ebola]: Nigerian Doctor Who Took On The Deadly Task Of Cremating Sawyer’s Corpse Cries Out More Than Four Years Later

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 22nd March

NCC destroys N600 million worth of pirated works

Saraki debunks claims he called Oloriegbe to congratulate him

Yomi Fash-Lanso blasts Nigerian Pastor on air ( See his reasons )

Sex-For-Grades: Indecent Dressing, Indiscipline Are Reasons For Molestation— Former VC

How To Calculate Your Wedding Cost In Less Than Three Minutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *