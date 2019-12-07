Victoria Inyama Celebrates As She Graduates From University

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nigeria-born actress, Victoria Inyama, has graduated from the University of East London.

Sharing photos from her graduation ceremony, Inyama revealed that the university gave back all the confidence she has lost due to domestic abuse.

Captioning one of the pictures, she wrote, “This university gave me back all d Confidence/Self-worth/ self-esteem I lost in all my years of Domestic Abuse.

“A university where the lecturers really care about the students/ was taught to always think outside the box/reason intelligently…I thoroughly enjoyed every minute… Hopefully back in a bit for another round.

“Still reeling from Excitement, four years ago, I decided to make a new choice. Whatever happened doesn’t define me now but propelled me to whom I am becoming. I am Back. More Aware / More Empowered/ Wiser / Stronger / More Determined.”

Big congratulations to the actress.

