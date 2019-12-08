Victoria Inyama Drags Nigerian Pastors For Ignoring Sowore’s Rearrest

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has shared her thoughts on the trending issue between Sowore and the DSS.

Recall Sowore was re-arrested in court shortly after it was announced he had been freed.

Read Also: Victoria Inyama Celebrates As She Graduates From University

Reacting to this, Inyama wrote; ” I weep for Nigeria ooooo

All d legal luminaries are drinking water and minding their business. Dss answers to who pls cause I am lost. Where/who is Dss taking instructions from.. To d extent they over ride a Judge’s ruling…. All d movers & shakers have relocated their families abroad so they are Not bothered. No one is asking questions. This is a Shame. A huge Disgrace. A lawless land governed by rouges & miscreants. Shame on Nigeria’s judiciary, I saw Lawyers recording when they are supposed to be speaking & acting. Lawyers looking lost and confused while vagabonds attacked a man. Where are d big daddies from their big churches..shame . Y’all excited about American musicians whilst d people sacrificing for your freedom are locked up. Pls can someone tell Sowore to drop this fight & relocate. He’s eligible for citizenship in any foreign country. Fighting for Nigerians In Nigeria is guyed masts”