Video: Anita Joseph Twerks Up A Storm

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has caused a mini stir online after she took to her IG page to share a hot video of herself twerking up a storm.
The actress who just hours ago celebrated her daughter, wowed in a red pant and white tee for the video.
Anita captioned the video;
hen your ike be dey television person
Anything you see just smile and go oo🚶♂️
Besides it’s not pant Bec I don’t even wear that 🚶♂️💃🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️good nite 🤣😂🤣
Pant from my girl @mizzytee_04
No worry I showed @realmcfish ist 🙌❣️
https://www.instagram.com/p/B6BYM6FBPC2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link