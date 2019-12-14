Video: Anita Joseph Twerks Up A Storm

by Temitope Alabi

 

Anita Joseph
Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has caused a mini stir online after she took to her IG page to share a hot video of herself twerking up a storm.

The actress who just hours ago celebrated her daughter, wowed in a red pant and white tee for the video.

Read Also: I Fine Pass Your Female Generation – Anita Joseph Tells Internet Troll

Anita captioned the video;

hen your ike be dey television person
Anything you see just smile and go oo🚶‍♂️
Besides it’s not pant Bec I don’t even wear that 🚶‍♂️💃🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️good nite 🤣😂🤣
Pant from my girl @mizzytee_04
No worry I showed @realmcfish ist 🙌❣️

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6BYM6FBPC2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

