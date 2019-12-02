Video: Buhari Lays Foundation Stone For Construction Of University Of Transportation In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation stone for the construction of University of Transportation, Daura.

The President, according to his aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad “performed the groundbreaking ceremony” on Monday in Daura.

The University will be built by China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC) and would be the first specialised institution of its kind in the country.

Ahmad said; “History has been made! President @MBuhari has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of University of Transportation, Daura.”

