Video: Daddy Showkey Schools Timaya On What ‘Fake’ Means

Veteran act Daddy Showkey has released a video schooling singer Timaya on what “fake” means.

This is coming after the ‘Plantain Boy’ crooner slammed Nigerian celebrities for always wearing fake items, adding that no one should compare him with them.

Sharing the video on his IG page, Showkey said many people do not understand what fake is adding that when something is created, that thing is far from being tagged fake.

Showkey then said fake only means when an item that was imitated by another. person.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6ctmPSBCHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link