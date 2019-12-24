Video: Daddy Showkey Schools Timaya On What ‘Fake’ Means

by Temitope Alabi
Daddy Showkey, Timaya
Daddy Showkey, Timaya

Veteran act Daddy Showkey has released a video schooling singer Timaya on what “fake” means.

This is coming after the ‘Plantain Boy’ crooner slammed Nigerian celebrities for always wearing fake items, adding that no one should compare him with them.

Read Also: Harrysong Shades Timaya As He Flaunts His N11m Jacket (Photo)

Sharing the video on his IG page, Showkey said many people do not understand what fake is adding that when something is created, that thing is far from being tagged fake.

Showkey then said fake only means when an item that was imitated by another. person.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6ctmPSBCHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
daddy showkey, timaya
0

You may also like

Governor Ajumobi gives 2 new born babies N2000,000

Fifteen US. states sue President Donald Trump

NBBF mourns Late basketball player, Daniel Dauda

EFCC set to investigate Electricity consumers in the country

Minimum Wage: Get Ready For Nationwide Strike: NLC

Tambuwal’s request to vire N50m officially approved

Nigeria Army kill 3 Boko Haram members in Borno

President Buhari condemns those killing people to please God

Keyamo

Keyamo Says Hate Speech, Social Media Bills Necessary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *