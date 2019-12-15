Video: Former Big Brother Housemates Throw Kim Oprah A Surprise Birthday Party

2019 BBNaija hosuemate Kim Oprah turned a year older today and has been thrown a surprise birthday bash by her fellow ex-housemates.

The former beauty queen, had earlier taken to her IG page to share a stunning image of herself in a red outfit while penning a short but beautiful birthday message to herself.

In a new video that has since surafced online, Kim wa sthrown a sufprise birthday bash by her fellow ex-hosuemate and she was seen crying in the video.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us;