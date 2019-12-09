Video: Ghanaian Celebrity, Akuapem Poloo Wig Falls Off As She Twerks With Cardi B

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo got more than she bargained for after she engaged in a competition with American rapper, Cardi B.

The young actress had gotten into a twerking competition with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner, and in the process, lost her wig.

Poloo who was one of the Ghanaian celebrities picked to meet and greet Cardi was all shades of excited in the video that has since gone viral.

The actress also came under heat after she slammed Cardi for not showing up at the time she was scheduled to show up.

Watch video below;