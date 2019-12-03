Video: Ghanaian Traders Close Shops Belonging To Nigerians

Ghanaians

A new video that surfaced online a few hours ago has shown some Ghanaians closing down the shops of some Nigerians in their country.

According to online reports, the Ghanaians were closing down the shops owned by Nigerians in the Central area of Accra.

This is coming months after some Nigerians were attacked in South Africa.

The South Africans, it was gathered, attacked Nigerians, killing some and destroying properties worth millions over their need to have them leave South Africa for good.

