Video: Harrysong Strip To Clothe Fan At His Show

Nigerian singer Harrysong has gotten many tongues wagging following an act at a show he performed at a couple of hours ago.

The singer stripped to clothe a fan who had attended his show looking shabby.

Read Also: Money Dey Music But The One In Politics Is Longer, Says Harrysong As He Hangs Out With Godswill Akpabio

Harrysong was first seen putting a jacket on the said fan before proceeding to pull his sneakers for him to wear.

Watch the video below;

Harry had some months ago shared his thoughts on music and politics stating that the money made from politics lasts longer.