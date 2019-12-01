Video: Harrysong Strip To Clothe Fan At His Show

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian singer Harrysong has gotten many tongues wagging following an act at a show he performed at a couple of hours ago.

The singer stripped to clothe a fan who had attended his show looking shabby.

Harrysong was first seen putting a jacket on the said fan before proceeding to pull his sneakers for him to wear.

Watch the video below;

Harry had some months ago shared his thoughts on music and politics stating that the money made from politics lasts longer.

