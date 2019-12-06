Video: Man Slams Girl For Cooking His Stew With Chicken Head

by Temitope Alabi

Image result for chicken head"

A Nigerian man has caused an uproar on social media after he took to IG to share a video of himself blasting a girl who helped him cook stew.

The bone of contention steamed from the said young lady decided to add chicken head into the chicken stew made.

Read Also: Nigerian man shows off the meal his wife cooked up for 1,500 Naira and explains how she managed it

The video started with the said man showing his pot of soup to reveal some parts of chicken before using the spoon with him to pick the chicken head.

He then went on to shade the said lady saying she will end up as someone’s wife tomorrow despite having to cook a pot of stew using chicken head.

Watch below;

 

Tags from the story
Chicken head, Stew
0

You may also like

Amir Khan clears Anthony Joshua, says boxer did not date his wife

Actress Adekemi Taofeek Flaunts Cleavage To Celebrate Birthday

Tanzanian thief surrenders to Police as bag he stole refuses to ‘leave his hands’ (Photos + Video)

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband Lanre Gentry slams Police boss, Dolapo Badmus

Dbanj writes to thank everyone for the love and support after son’s death

Mr. 2Kay Shares Photo Of His 2-Year-Old Son, Wealth David

K1’s Wife, Titi Masha Pregnant with Baby No 3

Read Justin Timberlake’s Controversial Speech That Has Got The World Talking

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Wedding Photo Sets Instagram Record For Most Likes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *