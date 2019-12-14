Video: Mayorkun Almost Beaten For Slapping A Landmark Staff

Nigerian singer Mayorkun almost got beaten to stupor after he assaulted a landmark staff.

According to online reports, the singer and his friends went somewhere and the boys there started asking him for money but Mayorkun’s friends asked them to get out.

Things got heated and Mayorkun got down from the car and slapped a landmark staff that was talking to one of his friends.

This irked the people around who almost beat the singer. The issue was later settled and everyone left in peace.

Watch below;