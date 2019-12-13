Video Of Boko Haram Torturing, Humiliating Soldiers, Real And Verifiable: IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from claims by the Nigerian army that it was responsible for doctoring a video wherein Boko Haram insurgents were seen killing Nigerian soldiers.

The group, therefore, urged the army not to “drag” it into its “pitiful plight” in the fight against Boko Haram.

IPOB was accused by the army of doctoring the video to use it as a tool for propaganda, and that the incident did not happen in Nigeria.

Read Also: Yes, We Beat Amaechi, We’re Ready For More: IPOB

However speaking in Thursday, IPOB speaking through Emma Powerful, its spokesman, IPOB said;

“It is quite pathetic how the Nigeria army would belittle themselves in the eyes of the world by involving IPOB in their futile attempt to deflect attention from their failed effort to fight terrorism,” Powerful said in a statement.

“The Nigerian Army must understand that Biafra is not Nigeria. IPOB have more important things to do that engaging in doctoring a video that is so clear for all to see.

“The video of Boko Haram torturing and humiliating the Nigerian Army … is real and verifiable. IPOB has nothing to do with the trending video.

“This shameful statement from Nigeria Army proves that the Nigeria Army and her sister security outfits in Nigeria have lost control of their phony war against Boko Haram and as usual are looking to blame IPOB for their pitiful plight.”