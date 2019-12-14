Video Of CJN Tanko’s Incoherent Response To ‘Intimidation of The Judiciary’ Emerges

by Verity Awala
Tanko
Ibrahim Tanko

A video of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed ‘incoherently’ trying to talk about the invasion of the court by operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) has emerged online.

Last Thursday, the DSS invaded a federal high court in Abuja, in a bid to rearrest Omoyele Sowore, convener of the Revolutionnow movement, after he was briefly released by the agency.

In a meeting of the Justices of the Appeal court, CJN Tanko was answering a question on the intimidation of the judiciary and his response has left many Nigeria social media users crying for help.

Read Also: CJN Tanko Calls For Amendment Of Nigeria’s Constitution To Accommodate Sharia Law

See video below

Tags from the story
CJN, DSS, Ibrahim Tanko, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

FCMB Launches Hub One

Governor Ganduje

Just In: Court stops Ganduje from whittling down Emir Sanusi’s powers

Wife of APC chairman delivers triplets after 16 years of marriage (Photos)

Rochas Okorocha presents N190bn for 2018 Budget

5 Stark Realities Every Unemployed Nigerian Graduate Can Totally Relate To

VP Osinbajo off to cinema to see ‘Chief Daddy’

Two Fans Die In Paris While Celebrating France World Cup Victory

Is This True? P.R.O Badmus Says Nigeria Police Force Remains The Most Bullied In The World

Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus Reveals Plan On Curbing Internet Fraudsters

Black Market operators loses as Naira goes for #400 per dollar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *