Video Of CJN Tanko’s Incoherent Response To ‘Intimidation of The Judiciary’ Emerges

A video of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed ‘incoherently’ trying to talk about the invasion of the court by operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) has emerged online.

Last Thursday, the DSS invaded a federal high court in Abuja, in a bid to rearrest Omoyele Sowore, convener of the Revolutionnow movement, after he was briefly released by the agency.

In a meeting of the Justices of the Appeal court, CJN Tanko was answering a question on the intimidation of the judiciary and his response has left many Nigeria social media users crying for help.

