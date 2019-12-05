Video Of Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Festish Priest In A Compromising Position Leaks Online

by Amaka Odozi

A video of Ghanaian gospel Musician, Ohemaa Jacky in a compromising position with a fetish priest in a hotel room has hit the internet.

Gospel singer Ohemaa Jacky
Gospel singer Ohemaa Jacky

The video was leaked on social media by Jacky’s best friend, Tracey Boakye who also revealed that she met the popular festish priest, Nana Showboy at the hotel after she called him on phone requesting help to break it into the music industry.

This was when the fetish priest decided to have his way with her in right in front of her friends at the hotel.

In the video, the two could be seen sitting very  close to one another.

Watch the video below:

