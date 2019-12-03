Video Of Keyamo Calling Jonathan ‘Half Liver, Half Brain’ Emerges

by Verity Awala
Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

As Nigerians continue to tackle Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and minister of state for labour and employment, over his support for hate speech and social media bills, an old video of the minister insulting a sitting president has made its way into social media.

Keyamo, in the video, is heard calling former president Goodluck Jonathan, a half liver, half brain individual.

Read Also: Nigerians Drag Keyamo Through The Mud Over Comment On Hate Speech

The video was dug out, following Keyemo’s recent comments on Twitter, canvassing for the passage of the controversial bills  — which Nigerians fear would gag them, and deny them their right to freedom of speech and expression.

See video

