Video Of Keyamo Calling Jonathan ‘Half Liver, Half Brain’ Emerges

As Nigerians continue to tackle Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and minister of state for labour and employment, over his support for hate speech and social media bills, an old video of the minister insulting a sitting president has made its way into social media.
Keyamo, in the video, is heard calling former president Goodluck Jonathan, a half liver, half brain individual.
The video was dug out, following Keyemo’s recent comments on Twitter, canvassing for the passage of the controversial bills — which Nigerians fear would gag them, and deny them their right to freedom of speech and expression.
See video
This was @fkeyamo calling a sitting president half liver, half brain. Was this not hate speech or it was when he kiyamu had no brains !? pic.twitter.com/rvNm1eatc0
— Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) December 3, 2019