Video Of Melaye Saying Buhari Will Lose 2019 Election Comes Back To Haunt Him

by Verity Awala
Dino Melaye
Controversial senator, Dino Melaye

A video of Dino Melaye, a former senator saying that President Muhammadu Buhari will lose the 2019 presidential election has emerged following his(Melaye) recent loss.

Melaye, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi west senatorial rerun election, lost his seat at the senate to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to emerge winner, Melaye got 62,133 votes.

Meanwhile before the 2019 general election, had Melaye made a ”prophetic declaration” that the ruling APC will lose power in 2019.

“APC will lose power in 2019. I am saying this as the oracle of the most high God,” he said.

Read Also: Smart Adeyemi Defeats Dino Melaye In Kogi West Senatorial Election

“I heard a call, Dino, and I said ‘Yes. Second time again, Dino; I said, yes. The third time I said ‘Lord speak for thy servant heareth’. I assure you President Muhammadu Buhari is entitled to failure.”

See video

