Video: Tboss Reveals The Moment She Discovered She Was Pregnant

2017 BBNaija housemate, Tboss via her IG page just revealed the moment she discovered she was pregnant.

According to the model, it was this time last year she found out she was pregnant with her daughter.

Sharing a video of her rocking her daughter, Tboss wrote;

“This Time last year I had just discovered the 2nd pink line that Completely changed my life & This year: I’m holding you in my Arms & getting the Bestest kisses from you.

What else could I have possibly asked for?

#BestChristmasEVERrrrr…..

Merry Christmas Lovers: Hope y’all had a Blessed day & got all that your hearts desire?

I Love you guys”