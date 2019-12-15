Video: Tiwa Savage Falls Down On Stage During Performance

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage got more than she bargained for during a recent performance which saw her landing on her butt on stage.

The singer had taken to social media to share a video of herself performing when suddenly a fan ran on stage to hug her and in the process pulled her to the floor.

Tiwa captioned the video;

“My soldiers no dey gree o 😳😳😳 Dec 23rd I’m ALL YOURS. Eko hotel will be filled with my beautiful ladies

Get those tickets now for N4,999 link in my bio. Today ONLY.”

Watch below;