Video: Tiwa Savage Scared As She Flies

Multi-award winning singer Tiwa Savage is scared of flying.

A video has surfaced online showing the mom of one scared as her flight took off while her friends filmed her as she shook on her seat.

Tiwa, in the video, was seen hiding her face for a bit before looking up to ask for water while her friends tried to calm her down.

This is coming barely days after the superstar singer released some stunning new images of herself on her IG page.

Watch video below;

 

