Video: Tonto Dikeh Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gotten many in their feelings with a twerk video she uploaded on her IG page.

In the video. the actress was seen twerking up a storm as she danced to Davido’s ‘Risky’ while adding that her BFF, Bobrisky has spoilt her and she loves it.

Tonto captioned the video;

@bobrisky222 Has spoilt me and I’m here for it..🤣🤣🤣😫🙈🙈😫 CHURCH GIRL CAN WHINE TOOO…

@davidoofficial

This is coming days after Tonto took time out to drag blogger SDK over claims she was being deported from Dubai.