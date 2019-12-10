Video: Tonto Dikeh Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

by Temitope Alabi

 

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gotten many in their feelings with a twerk video she uploaded on her IG page.

In the video. the actress was seen twerking up a storm as she danced to Davido’s ‘Risky’ while adding that her BFF, Bobrisky has spoilt her and she loves it.

Read Also: Celebrity Week In Review: Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Serve Relationship Goals

Tonto captioned the video;

@bobrisky222 Has spoilt me and I’m here for it..🤣🤣🤣😫🙈🙈😫

CHURCH GIRL CAN WHINE TOOO…
🤪💁🏼‍♀️🤩👌🍾🎉💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 @davidoofficial

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B52M0i2HW44/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming days after Tonto took time out to drag blogger SDK over claims she was being deported from Dubai.

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

OMG!!! 89 year-old woman raped by unknown men

10 things you need to know about Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Katsina Muslim Pilgrims board sends 4,920 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Osun State Government Declares Monday Public Holiday, Tasks Voters To Get Their PVCs

Police arrests 2 for kidnapping business man daughter

Just In: CBN To Give Out Loans To Un-employed Graduates To Commence small and medium scale enterprises

Goodluck Jonathan blasts Farida Waziri, calls her a liar

Ganduje

‘That gorilla must vomit the N6.8m’ – Ganduje orders probe

Troops Apprehend 9 Boko Haram Collaborators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *