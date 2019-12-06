Video: Wendy Williams Attacks Justin Timberlake, Wife Jessica Biels Amidst Cheating Scandal

Controversial TV host Wendy Williams have taken a shot at Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, after the former apologised amidst claims of cheating on her.

In Wendy’s words;

Read Also: Wendy Williams Reportedly Serves Her husband With Divorce Papers

“I never thought they were a great couple as far as chemistry. I mean, they look good together but I don’t really understand the appeal of Biel beyond a ‘look. I picture him with somebody who has a little swivel in her hip. A little glide in her side!” she said.

Wendy went on to say Jessica pressured Timberlake to issuing the Instagram apology after he was seen holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

“It must be hell at home, honey!. She probably grabbed him by the scuff of his neck and said ‘you better get out there and say something,” she speculated. And “say something” he did posting a lengthy apology on Instagram.

See the video below;