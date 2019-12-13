Viral Photos Of Girl ‘Cooking’ Her Vagina At Herbalist’s Breaks Internet

by Amaka Odozi

A Twitter handler, @Julisco_  recently released photos of a lady sitting over a black pot with the aid of man, said to be an herbalist.

 

The alleged herbalist and the lady
The alleged herbalist and the lady

The photos have garnered several reactions from web users.

The lady could be seen pants down, sitting and standing while the man helps her to hold her shirt.

@Julisco_  shared the photo with the words,

“Boys are in trouble 😂. Cooking that mudafucking puśsy spiritually. You go fūck and fūck until you start selling your properties just to pay for the fūck 😄🙆‍♀”

Read Also: I Would Have Been Celebrating My 10th Wedding Anniversary Today – Nigerian Lesbian, Pamela Adie

See the full post and reactions below:

3766860158?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

3766865732?profile=RESIZE_710x

3766865006?profile=RESIZE_710x

 

 

 

3766863057?profile=RESIZE_710x

Tags from the story
@Julisco_
0

You may also like

Davido

[WATCH VIDEO]: Nigerian Singer, Davido Shows Off His Football Skills

Rihanna

Video: Rihanna jamming to Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ is such a mood

Arsene wenger: After coming under severe backlash, bbc issues apology

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 30th April

Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Within 21 Days or Face National Protest – Lawmakers Issue Ultimatum to FG

Beyonce Leads Grammy Nominations

Cleaner arrested for defrauding hotel N500m

"Fulanisation" is real!!! Nigerians react as Soyinka and Obasanjo agree for the very first time

Obasanjo, An Economic Illiterate And Liar Who Deserves No Respect – Soyinka

We aren’t motivated to talk because when we do, you people attack us – Simi to Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *